4 earthquakes rock villages in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Four earthquakes shook villages in Palghar district of Maharashtra from Friday evening to Saturday morning. Palghar district Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the earthquakes measured 2.8,4,3.6 and 2.7 respectively on the Richter scale.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, he said.

Kadam said the tremors were recorded by National Centre for Seismology,Noida, which comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences at 10.33 pm and 11.41 pm on Friday and at 12.05 am and 6.36 am on Saturday .

People of Dapcheri,Talasari,Dongripada,Amboli,Dhanivare,Osarvira,Kasa,Bordi,Dhundalwadi,Shisne and other villages ran out of their homes in panic and stayed the night outside even as the Talasari police made public announcements, asking them not to panic.

On August 23, at 11.39 am, a mild tremor measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, was recorded at Aaina village in Dahanu.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been experiencing mild tremors at regular intervals, creating fears in the minds of locals.

In July 2019, 55-year-old Rishya Meghwali, a resident of Vasavalpada, Dahanu, died after a portion of the roof of his floor came crashing down on him when a tremor had hit the region. Meghwali’s wife had suffered also minor injuries. Another tremor was recorded in February 2019, when two-year-old Vaibhavi Bhuyal of Haladwadi, Talasari, died in a similar mishap.