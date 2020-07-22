4-foot-long monitor lizard rescued from a car in Vasai

Sections
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 19:06 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 4-foot-long adult monitor lizard was rescued from the bonnet of a car in Vasai on Tuesday evening.

The lizard, to escape from crows, kites and other predatory birds, entered the Green Valley housing society at Babhola in Vasai and slithered into the engine area of a car owned by a resident, Manish Kanahar.

Another resident of the society saw the reptile sliding inside Kanahar’s car and informed him.

Dilip Palav, chief fire officer of Vasai civic fire brigade along with 7 personnel reached the spot and rescued the monitor lizard. “We slowly opened the bonnet. It was difficult for us to pull out the reptile as its limbs were attached to the engine parts,” said Palav.



“After three hours of struggle, we managed to rescue the reptile and handed it over to the forest department in Vasai. The reptile was released in the Tungareshwar Bird Sanctuary area on Wednesday, said Palav.

“However, We had to remove the bonnet, front headlight, bumper, radiator and some other parts of the engine, to rescue the lizard,” said Palav.

