4 health workers, 2 cops among 12 new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli

Twelve new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 129. So far, 45 patients have been discharged after treatment, said the KDMC health department.

Among the new cases, four are health workers working in Mumbai, one mediaperson and two policemen who work in Mumbai.

Kalyan (East) has recorded 27 cases, Kalyan (West) 15 cases, Dombivli (East) 47 cases, Dombivli (West) 32 cases and four cases from Manda-Titwala and four cases in Mohane.

“Counter delivery is completely banned in Kalyan and Dombivli and our team is checking on those violating the order,” said Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) sealed a medical-cum-general store on Gupte Road in Dombivli (West) on Sunday after the civic body found that the shopkeeper was operating from behind the shop.

The rise in Covid-19 cases in Kalyan and Dombivli has led to strict action on shops operating in the city by the civic body and Kalyan police.

The civic body has declared a complete ban on counter delivery this week. However, shops are still open for counter delivery.

“We had sealed a medical store, which also sells other items. The shop was sealed last week for violations but the shopkeeper was found selling from behind the shop. We have sealed the shop completely,” said a KDMC official.

A total of six shops in Dombivli (West) have been sealed for violating lockdown.

The civic body has initiated action vendors selling vegetables and fruits on the road. While handcarts are allowed to sell, but they have to keep moving to ensure there is no crowding.

The civic body has directed all shops to home deliver only. The shops can remain open between 5am to 2pm but no delivery at the shop will be permitted.

The Kalyan police team is also visiting several places to check if shops are delivering at the counter. Some shops at Masoba Maidan area in Kalyan (West) were forcefully shut after they were found open and people crowding the shops.