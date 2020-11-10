Sections
4 held for attempting to kill MNS leader in Ulhasnagar, near Mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:27 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Four persons have been arrested by Ulhasnagar crime branch for attacking Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Ulhasnagar city president Manoj Shelar. The four had attacked Shelar in October after they received ₹70,000. The reason behind this act is still unknown.

The accused have been identified as Sajid Shaikh (19 years), Deepak Tiwari (18), Rohit Kamble (19) and Vinod Giri (20). On October 8, Shelar was doing his routine morning walk near Shivmandir, Ambernath, when a few persons came on bikes and attacked him with a sword and knife before fleeing the spot. Shelar suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital.

An officer from the crime branch said, “We checked the CCTV footage and phone data records of the area on the day of the attack to get information on the accused. They had been hiding since the incident. However, they started coming out of the hideout recently. We received a tip off from sources and arrested them.”

One of the accused, Shaikh, has confessed to receiving a contract of ₹70,000 to attack Shelar. Police are yet to arrest the person who gave the money.

