4 injured in clash at BJP councillor’s office; 10 booked

Four persons, including the brother-in-law of a BJP councillor, sustained injuries after two groups clashed at the latter’s office in Kila Mohalla late on Friday. A gunshot was also reported from the scene.

As per information, the groups gathered at the office of ward number 59 councillor Prabhjot Kaur to sort out an old conflict. But, things escalated quickly and a scuffle broke out between the two parties. Some members allegedly vandalised the councillor’s office and a car parked in the street.

Soon, police reached the spot and started investigation. They said two of the accused have been apprehended.

Amrik Singh Bhola, a BJP leader and husband of councillor Prabhjot Kaur, said around 10 days ago, the said groups had indulged in a scuffle over some issue in Kila Mohalla, following which they requested Bhola to intervene in the matter. So, the BJP called both the groups to his wife’s office for a meeting on Friday.

However, Bhola said, the groups clashed again at the office. They called their accomplices, who came bearing sticks, iron rods and sharp-edged weapons.

The BJP leader also alleged that one of the accused tried to assault him with a sharp-edged weapon, but his brother Pankaj came to his rescue and suffered injuries on his hands. In the attack, four persons, including Pankaj, Bunty and two others, have sustained injuries, Bhola said.

After the locals gathered at the spot, the accused fled and police were informed.

As per the complainant, Sahil Kumar, there was a monetary dispute between him and the accused.

Division 4 SHO inspector Satwant Singh said a case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against Sumit Shankar, Vicky Shankar, Babbal Shankar, Raj Dareja, Satnam Singh and their five accomplices who are yet to be identified. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.