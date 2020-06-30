4 kids among 11 test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 953

Eleven people, including four children, tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 953, officials said.

Four cases each have been reported in Kangra and Una, two in Hamirpur and one in Solan.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said a 8-year-old son of a Covid-19 positive patient, who is an army jawan, tested positive for the virus. The army jawan, who came from Arunachal Pradesh on June 23, had tested positive on June 28 and is currently undergoing treatment at Military Hospital, Yol. The child has come in direct contact of his father.

Another 7-year-old boy, also a family member and primary contact of the army jawan has tested positive. Both the kids are being shifted to Military Hospital.

Besides, a 40-year-old man and his 8-year-old son, residents of Jaisinghpur sub-division, are among the new cases. They had returned from Delhi on June 18. The DC said five patients have also recovered in the district.

In Hamirpur district, a 10-year-old child from Nadaun area tested positive. He is the primary contact of his Covid-19 positive mother. The boy was in institutional quarantine.

Besides, a 23-year-old women, who returned to Delhi from Kyrgyzstan and from there to her village in Bhoranj area has tested positive.

Four people, including two sisters, tested positive in Una.

HAMIRPUR WOMAN SUCCUMBS TO VIRUS, DEATH TOLL MOUNTS TO 8

Himachal Pradesh recorded its eighth death due to the virus on Tuesday as a 80-year-old woman from Hamirpur district succumbed to the disease at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (LBSGMC), Nerchowk in Mandi district.

The woman had a travel history to Delhi. She was diabetic and was also suffering from hypertension and other age-related ailments. She had tested positive on June 22 and was admitted at the Covid-care centre in Bhota. She was shifted to LBSGMC when her condition worsened.

Five of the eight deaths reported in the state are of persons suffering from a chronic renal ailment.

The first death in Himachal was reported on March 23 when a US-returned Tibetan man from McLeodganj died of the contagion.

357 ACTIVE CASES

The active cases in the state stand at 357 while 575 patients have been cured. Eleven people have migrated to other states and seven have succumbed to the infection.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 272 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 245 cases, Solan with 109 cases, Una with 108 cases, Chamba with 52 cases, Bilaspur with 44 cases, Shimla with 40 cases, Sirmaur with 38 cases, Mandi with 30 cases, Kinnaur with eight cases, Kullu with five cases and Lahaul-Spiti with two case.