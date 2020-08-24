Sections
Home / Cities / 4 killed, 1 injured in Sonepat as car collides head-on with truck

4 killed, 1 injured in Sonepat as car collides head-on with truck

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the truck driver, who is at large.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The car after the accident in Sonepat

At least four people were killed and one critically injured after a car and a truck collided head-on on GT Road near Murthal in Sonepat on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Tushar Gupta, Subham Sharma, Vaibhav Sakral and Medha Khatri, all residents of Delhi. Their friend Jyoti Swaroop sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Sonepat.

Jyoti told the police that they were travelling from Delhi to Murthal to have dinner there.

“When we were about to reach the restaurant in Murthal, Subham, who was driving the car, tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian and lost control of the car that collided with a divider and rammed into a truck coming from Delhi side. My four friends died in the accident,” he added.



In-charge of Murthal police station Rajiv Kumar said that they have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck driver, who is at large.

“The police are scrutinising the CCTVs installed near the restaurant,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mohali to get additional 20MGD water supply by February 2021
Aug 24, 2020 01:49 IST
3 from Panvel held for stealing temple donations, bikes
Aug 24, 2020 01:45 IST
Recovered, but Covid patients’ test results come positive for months
Aug 24, 2020 01:44 IST
BMC to start screening of suspected Covid-19 patients with voice samples, AI from Wednesday
Aug 24, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.