4 lakh intoxicating pills smuggled from Delhi in parcel train seized in Amritsar

Police on Wednesday seized 4 lakh intoxicating pills that were smuggled from Delhi in a special parcel train.

According to the commissionerate police, these pills were smuggled in the guise of essential commodities on April 26. After being unloaded from the goods train at the Amritsar railway station, the contraband was sent to a private godown situated at Bhagtanwala area here.

The pills were seized by the police following a tip-off. However, the accused who had ordered for the contraband are absconding.

Police said they have identified two accused in this connection -- Naval Sood of Dhariwal village in Gurdaspur district and Mukesh Yadav of Amritsar. Sood, who runs a chemist shop in Gurdaspur, had ordered the consignment.

Due to enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, Indian railways run 134 special parcel trains on 67 routes to ensure the supply of essential commodities.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “A police team, led by crime investigation agency (CIA) wing in-charge Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, raided Golden Deep Enterprises godown at Bhagtanwala. They recovered 4 lakh pills of tramadol (a banned drug) from eight cartons.”

He said the police have also identified the locations in Delhi from where the drugs were dispatched. “A team is being sent to Delhi to unearth the racket. Another team is conducting raids to arrest the accused who placed the order,” he said.

He said the preliminary investigation has suggested that as the supply chain of drugs has been cut off due to the lockdown, these pills were to be sold at exorbitant rates in various villages of Majha region. The accused have been booked under the various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.