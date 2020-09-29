4 lakh Thane residents checked for Covid-19 symptoms under ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ initiative

Sections
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completed 32% of the door-to-door survey in the city so far under the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ initiative launched by...

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 01:06 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completed 32% of the door-to-door survey in the city so far under the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ initiative launched by the Maharashtra government two weeks ago. As per the data released by municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, around 1.4 lakh families were checked for low oxygen levels, Covid-19 symptoms and comorbidities.

The drive was launched across the state for the early detection and isolation of patients. TMC began the survey on September 18 with over 500 teams deputed across the city.

“The teams are reaching every home and checking all members of the family. Until now, around 4.23 lakh people have been checked under the initiative,” said a TMC official.

