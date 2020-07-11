Sections
4 more test positive for Covid-19, 15 cured in Punjab’s Mohali

Fourteen of those discharged on Saturday are either employees of a meat plant near Behda village in Dera Bassi or their direct contacts

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mohali district’s Covid count has climbed to 366. As many as 271 people have been cured so far, while the number of active cases stands at 88.

A day after recording seventh fatality related to Covid-19 as well as steepest single-day spike in the number of cases, there was some good news for Mohali on Saturday, as 15 people were discharged upon being cured of the disease while only four more cases surfaced across the district.

Mohali on Friday recorded 22 cases, most of them from Dera Bassi subdivision, which accounts for more than 60% cases in the district. Fourteen of those discharged on Saturday are either employees of a meat plant near Behda village in Dera Bassi or their direct contacts, said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh. The fifteenth patient is a 52-year-old man from Majat village in Kharar subdivision.

Behda village has recorded 38 cases in the past few days after four workers of the meat plant tested positive. The village as well as the meat plant were declared containment zones recently.

Among the Behda residents discharged on Saturday are six males, aged 17, 20, 28, 32, 40 and 51, and six females, aged 14, 17, 18, 24, 27 and 45, besides two male workers of the meat plant, aged 46 and 48.



Meanwhile, a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, who reside in Shivalik Homes, Kharar, are among four people who have tested positive, taking the district’s total count to 366.

The other two patients are a 46-year-old man from Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur and a 43-year-old man from Dubhali village in Gharuan near Mohali.

As many as 271 people have been cured so far, while the number of active cases stands at 88, said the civil surgeon.

