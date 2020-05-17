Sections
Home / Cities / 4 Nanded pilgrims test positive for Covid-19

4 Nanded pilgrims test positive for Covid-19

Earlier tests after return from Hazur Sahib had been inconclusive

Updated: May 17, 2020 15:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Faridkot

The patients were already in a quarantine centre and are asymptomatic. (HT FILE)

Four persons, including one woman, who had visited Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 60.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the patients had been admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here. “The patients were already in a quarantine centre and are asymptomatic. All of them are residents of Sandhwan village in Kotkapura sub-division. Now, there are 15 active Covid-19 cases in the district (excluding recoveries),” he said.

Lab test results of the four after they returned from the pilgrimage had been inconclusive, Kumar added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tripura to start ‘ Super 30’ scheme for students to crack engineering, medical exams
May 17, 2020 16:36 IST
Kapil Sharma loves travelling, Bharti reveals their holiday plans
May 17, 2020 16:38 IST
Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrant workers to send home in UP
May 17, 2020 16:36 IST
India brings down coronavirus test swab price to one-tenth
May 17, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.