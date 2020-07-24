4 of family held for woman’s murder in Boisar

Boisar MIDC police on Thursday arrested four members of a family for murdering Bulbul Jha, 20. The accused are Jha’s husband Deepak, 21; his father Pawan Jha, 50; mother Bachudevi, 45; and his sister Nitu Mukesh Thakur, 30. The four were arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, where they were allegedly living under false identity, said senior inspector Pradip Kasbe of Boisar MIDC police station.

The four arrested accused have confessed to the crime but are not revealing how they murdered Jha in February 2019. They will be produced before Palghar court on Friday, said Kasbe.

The murder came to light after the landlord of their chawl in Ganesh Nagar, Boisar broke open the door of their room following non-payment of rent for three months, and found the remains of Jha stuffed in a plastic drum.

Kasbe said the murder took place in February 2019 and the room has since been locked. The accused had allegedly told the landlord not to rent out the room to anyone else and paid rent for March through money transfer.

“We traced the money transfer shop in Gurugram and sent a team of four policemen there. The accused somehow learnt about police coming to arrest them and were planning to leave, but were caught,” said Kasbe.

In February 2019, Deepak had attempted to set Jha on fire, following which he was arrested and then released on bail.