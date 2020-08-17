4 people succumb to Covid in Panchkula, toll doubles to 8

Sections
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In the biggest spike yet, four deaths related to Covid-19 were reported in Panchkula district on Monday, doubling the toll to eight.

Meanwhile, with 14 people testing positive, the total climbed to 1,224.

Among those dead, there are two men who were suffering from diabetes: a 61-year-old man from Sector 21 and a 59-year-old man from Sector 9. A 57-year-old woman from Kona village, who also had kidney injury with pneumonitis, and a 62-year-old woman from Barelli village also succumbed to the disease.

Among the fresh cases, four surfaced in Sector 10 and two in Sector 9. The remaining too are mostly from Panchkula city.



Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said reports of 84 people are awaited. Currently, there are 335 active cases in the district and 861 patients have been cured.

