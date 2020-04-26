Sections
Home / Pune News / 4 persons missing from quarantine facility at Sinhgad in Pune

4 persons missing from quarantine facility at Sinhgad in Pune

They are suspected to have been brought to the facility from Bibvewadi by the officials of the health department

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

People rush to buy vegetables and essential goods at a market at Upper Indiranagar on April 15, 2020. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Four people registered at an institutional quarantine facility on Sinhgad road were reported missing from the facility on Saturday evening, according to police.

The incident was reported at the facility established at the women’s hostel of Sinhgad dental college.

Senior police inspector Nandkishor Shelke of Sinhgad road police station, said, “The four were brought in an ambulance to the hostel. The health authorities left them in the ambulance and went inside the facility to complete formalities. When they came back, these four were missing. We are confirming if they went back home.”

The four people are suspected to have been brought to the facility from Bibvewadi by the officials of the health department, according to the police. However, when asked about it, the ward officer of Bibvewadi denied any responsibility.



“I have no idea about any such incident. I do not run that facility, so I cannot comment on the incident,” said Somnath Bankar, ward officer of Bibvewadi.

The police are awaiting further information from the health department in order to launch a search operation for the four.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 19:39 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Covid-19 outbreak: Tripura witnesses first wedding amidst lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.