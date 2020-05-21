4 pregnant women, infant among 20 test +ve in Punjab

The reports of 20 persons, including four pregnant women and a two-month-old boy who died a day before, were found positive for the coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday, taking the total number of those infected in the state so far to 2,115.

The four pregnant women, of whom two delivered babies a day after their samples were collected, were admitted to the Batala civil hospital in Gurdaspur district.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Sanjeev Bhalla said, “The samples of 15 pregnant women admitted to the civil hospital were sent to Amritsar. Two doctors and eight hospital staffers, who came in direct contact with the infected women, have been quarantined. The swab samples of the two newborn kids were taken and sent for testing.”

Their other contacts are also being traced, he added.



7 cases surface in Hoshiarpur

Seven more persons were confirmed as Covid-19 positive in Hoshiarpur on Thursday, taking the total count of cases in the district to 103. The patients include a Maharashtra-returnee and five contacts of a patient from Jalalpur who had died due to the infection in a Jalandhar hospital early this week. The seventh patient belongs to Data village in Dasuya sub-division.

The district has reported five deaths.

Also, a positive case was reported in Jalandhar, with the total count in the district reaching 218.



4 found infected in Amritsar

Besides the two-month-old boy who died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday, three more persons, aged 15, 26 and 60, tested positive for the disease in Amritsar.

GMCH medical superintendent Dr Raman Sharma said it is the fifth Covid-19 death in the district that now has a total of 315 cases.

“The baby was admitted to the paediatric ward of GMCH on May 18 and was suffering from pneumonia. He was also diagnosed with encephalitis and was suspected to have tuberculosis.”

The health department took the samples of the child’s family members who were home-quarantined for 14 days. Also, four doctors of the GMCH paediatric ward were quarantined and their samples will be sent for testing.

The 15-year-old girl was admitted to GMCH as she was suffering from diabetes.



Ludhiana count 178 with 2 more cases

A 60 - year- old woman from Goh village in Khanna sub-division and a 50-year- old Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan tested positive in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The woman was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and was serious.

Goh village was sealed by the police. The woman’s younger son, who returned from Uttar Pradesh, is in quarantine at a village school.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district reached 178.



Two fresh cases in Pathankot

Two fresh cases were reported in Pathankot. One of the patients from Zhakholahri village returned from abroad while the other runs a fast-food corner at Dhangu Road.

The district has a total of 31 confirmed cases with two deaths.



One active case in Rupnagar

Two more persons, who were tested positive for Covid-19 in Rupnagar district, were discharged from Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Banur, on Thursday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district has come down to one.

(Inputs from Ludhiana, Pathankot, Jalandhar and Rupnagar)