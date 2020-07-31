4 private hospitals in Ulhasnagar under the scanner for overcharging Covid patients

After Thane and Kalyan, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has also decided to investigate complaints against private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in the city. As per the civic body, four private hospitals are under scrutiny for overcharging and other irregularities.

“Since there are several complaints of overcharging and denial of admission, we have initiated probes into the hospitals. As of now, four hospitals are under scrutiny,” said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.

The civic body is checking 108 bills of these four hospitals, for irregularities and charges over the rates set by the state government to treat Covid patients.

As per UMC, six private hospitals in the city have been permitted to treat Covid patients.

“We have formed a committee to look into the complaints against these hospitals. Once the scrutiny is completed, we will serve a show-cause notice, and action will be taken after receiving their explanation. Also, we will ask the hospitals to return the overcharged amount, if any, to the patients,” said Badhane.

On Tuesday, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) had cancelled the Covid status, and suspended the registration of A and G Hospital in Kalyan, as it overcharged ₹9.36 lakh from Covid patients, and did not follow directions of the civic body on bed availability and other treatment procedures.