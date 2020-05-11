4 Sangrur cops booked for torturing dalit man

Four days after a dalit man alleged police torture, two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), a sepoy and a homeguard volunteer, all posted at the Sandaur police station, have been booked for wrongful restraint. Complainant Simranjit Singh, 26, of Kasba Bharal, had alleged that the cops had tortured him when he went to the police station to lodge a complaint of loot on May 6. He has also accused the cops of passing casteist remarks and of being drunk on duty.

The accused are ASIs Sukhwinder Singh, Yadwinder Singh, sepoy Gurdeep Singh and homeguard volunteer Kesar Singh. Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg said, “They were already suspended and now an FIR has been registered. A departmental inquiry is underway.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sandaur police station. “We will take further action, including arrests, after the departmental probe report,” the SSP added.