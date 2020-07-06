Sections
4 steal alcohol, cash worth ₹8.8 lakh, held

Thane’s Kasarwadwli police arrested four persons for breaking into a wine shop in Ghodbunder area and stealing alcohol bottles and cash worth ₹8.8 lakh.The theft happened on...

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:19 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Thane’s Kasarwadwli police arrested four persons for breaking into a wine shop in Ghodbunder area and stealing alcohol bottles and cash worth ₹8.8 lakh.

The theft happened on June 22 in the evening hour. The owner of the shop realised the morning after ₹1 lakh cash kept in the locker and some of the alcohol bottles boxes worth ₹7.8 lakh were missing.

Senior police inspector, Kishor Khairnar registered an offence against four unknown thefts who were caught in CCTV camera of the area and the shop.

Khairnar said, “Acting on a tip-off, we formed four different teams and arrested Mohammad Ansari, 36, Sartaj Malik, 27, Salman Pathan, 27 and Samir Shaikh, 21. Ansari owns a salon and the other three are unemployed. We have arrested all of them and recovered all amounts and alcohol bottles too. They have been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 457, 454, 380.”



