4 Thane excise officials attacked at for intercepting car with countrymade liquor

An excise officer and three of his team members were allegedly attacked by local goons after they intercepted a car with illegal country-made liquor. The Kolshewadi police have arrested three people and are in search of others who attacked the officials with bamboo sticks and iron rods.

Police said Sunil Kanse, flying squad in-charge of Thane excise department, received information on Monday night about a few people passing through Chinchapada area in a four-wheeler carrying country-made liquor illegally. Kanse and his team members laid a trap in the area.

“Accordingly, a car reached the spot and was stopped by the officials, who searched and found country-made liquor in it. Car driver, Deepak Pagare, was detained and taken to excise office in Kalyan (E). In front of the Kalyan office gate, the car was stopped by goons who claimed that they were being made a soft target by the department. About eight to ten people started attacking Kanse and the three officials with him using bamboo sticks and iron rods,” said a police official from Kolshewadi police station.

In the attack, Kanse and his team members were injured. The goons also escaped with Pagare while three of them were caught and handed to over to the Kolshewadi police.

The Kolshewadi police have arrested Naresh Bhoir, Santosh Cholekar and Lahu Mhatre while Rajesh Cholekar and others are absconding.

S. Salve, senior police inspector at Kolshewadi police station, confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation is on.