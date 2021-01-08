4 thieves rob Mira Road jewellery store at gunpoint, walk away with ₹2-crore gold, diamonds

Four unidentified armed thieves robbed a jewellery store at Mira Road on Thursday and fled with over ₹2 crore worth gold and diamond items.

The accused men, all aged between 25 to 40 years, visited the S Kumar Gold and Diamonds showroom in Shanti Nagar, Sector 4, on Thursday afternoon. They were wearing masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic and posed as customers. After an initial interaction with the counter staff about the jewellery displayed, one of them pulled out a revolver from a bag while the other three walked around the showroom picking up gold and diamond ornaments and putting in their bags and pant pockets.

The entire robbery was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras and shows the terrified staff and customers standing by while the four accused took the jewellery. The security guard is seen sitting on a stool inside the showroom with folded hands.

Within 15 minutes, the thieves cleared out most of the jewellery and walked out of the showroom.

According to police, the men had arrived on two motorbikes. “While two of the accused left with a bag on a bike, the two others had to flee on foot as their bike would not start. They abandoned it outside the showroom,” said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate.

Police suspect that the two-wheelers used for the theft may have been stolen ones. The men are likely to have done a recce of the showroom as there was no sign of urgency while robbing the place.

The showroom staffers told police that when the men walked in wearing masks, they presumed them to be customers. A case of theft has been registered against unknown persons, and nakabandis have been set up at Palghar, Boisar, Borivli, Bhayander and other areas, said police.