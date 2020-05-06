Sections
Home / Cities / 4 traders booked after seized liquor bottles go missing from Sonepat godown

4 traders booked after seized liquor bottles go missing from Sonepat godown

Police are also probing the role of the cops in the area

Updated: May 06, 2020 04:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Four liquor traders were booked under excise and taxation Act after a huge quantity of liquor stock, which had been seized in 2018, went missing from the godown during the lockdown phase in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda.

The accused were identified as liquor traders Bhupinder, his brother Jitender and two others of Sonepat district.

Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said that the chief minister’s flying squad had recovered huge quantity of liquor from a godown belonging to the accused in Kharkhauda last year. However, after recovering the liquor, police stored it in their godown after deployed police outside.

“Police had recovered nearly 6,500 boxes of bottles from seven trucks in 2018 and stored it in the Kharkhauda godown, from, where the bottles had gone missing. We are probing the role of the former and current Kharkhauda station house officers, other police officials and excise officials in this scam. The traders were booked after the liquor stored in their godown went missing,” Randhawa added.



Sonepat SP further said that they have formed an SIT to investigate the case.

“ It is too early to say, who were involved in this scam and how much bottles went missing,”he added.

