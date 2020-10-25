Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 4 workers injured as boiler explodes in dyeing factory

4 workers injured as boiler explodes in dyeing factory

The impact of the explosion was so strong that the tin roof of the factory collapsed; damage reported in nearby buildings too

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 17:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Four workers were injured after a boiler exploded in a dyeing factory in Geeta Colony of Tajpur road in the wee hours of Sunday. While two of them are in a critical state, two others have suffered minor injuries.

The impact of the explosion was so strong that the tin roof of the factory collapsed. Damage was also reported in nearby buildings.

Factory workers Nagmani, 35, and Mohammad Babar, 27, who were critically injured, were rushed to a private hospital. Two others--Manoj Kumar, 25, and Amarjit 27, have suffered minor injuries.

Locals in the area said the blast took place around 5am when most of them were asleep. They woke up on hearing the sound of the explosion and rushed towards the factory, where they saw smoke billowing out of the building.



By then, the labourers had rushed out of the building and narrated the incident to them. The locals immediately sounded the police and called an ambulance.

Factory owner Ajay Kumar said the boiler blast took place due to the high temperature of the machine. He claimed that labourers in the night shift had turned on the boiler and dozed off. “They did not check the temperature and due to extreme heat, it exploded,” Kumar said while maintain that the incident took place due to the negligence of workers.

Tibba station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Davinder Singh said no causality has been reported and the police are waiting for the statement of the injured to lodge an FIR.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Oct 25, 2020 18:22 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Rohit ’s fitness MI’s major concern; Toss upcoming
Oct 25, 2020 18:52 IST
PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China: UP BJP president
Oct 25, 2020 18:45 IST

latest news

Rajan Sushant floats new political outfit in Himachal
Oct 25, 2020 18:56 IST
Shah Rukh Khan fans may adore this ‘wrong answers only’ Netflix India post
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
Ex-BJP leader Gill says no to politics, will fight for farmers’ rights
Oct 25, 2020 18:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.