4 workers injured as boiler explodes in dyeing factory

Four workers were injured after a boiler exploded in a dyeing factory in Geeta Colony of Tajpur road in the wee hours of Sunday. While two of them are in a critical state, two others have suffered minor injuries.

The impact of the explosion was so strong that the tin roof of the factory collapsed. Damage was also reported in nearby buildings.

Factory workers Nagmani, 35, and Mohammad Babar, 27, who were critically injured, were rushed to a private hospital. Two others--Manoj Kumar, 25, and Amarjit 27, have suffered minor injuries.

Locals in the area said the blast took place around 5am when most of them were asleep. They woke up on hearing the sound of the explosion and rushed towards the factory, where they saw smoke billowing out of the building.

By then, the labourers had rushed out of the building and narrated the incident to them. The locals immediately sounded the police and called an ambulance.

Factory owner Ajay Kumar said the boiler blast took place due to the high temperature of the machine. He claimed that labourers in the night shift had turned on the boiler and dozed off. “They did not check the temperature and due to extreme heat, it exploded,” Kumar said while maintain that the incident took place due to the negligence of workers.

Tibba station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Davinder Singh said no causality has been reported and the police are waiting for the statement of the injured to lodge an FIR.