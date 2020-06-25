Sections
4-year-old drowns in pond in a Vasai pond

A four-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Diwanman, in Vasai (East), on Monday evening. His body was found floating by his mother. There is a small three-feet deep pond in a field,...

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:14 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A four-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Diwanman, in Vasai (East), on Monday evening. His body was found floating by his mother. There is a small three-feet deep pond in a field, near the boy’s residence. The victim without informing his mother, went to play in the pond and drowned, said a neighbour. When the victim’s mother reached the pond, his body was found floating and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital. But he was declared dead on arrival, as water had entered his lungs, said an officer. Vasai police have registered a case of accidental death and the post-mortem report is awaited. The victim’s father, Kamlesh works as a driver in the Vasai civic bus service, said police.

