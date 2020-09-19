Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 4-year-old’s body found in a sack in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area

4-year-old’s body found in a sack in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area

A four-year-old boy who went missing on Friday afternoon from his residence in Ghansoli village was found dead inside a sack behind the building in the next few hours.The victim,...

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:19 IST

By Raina Shine,

A four-year-old boy who went missing on Friday afternoon from his residence in Ghansoli village was found dead inside a sack behind the building in the next few hours.

The victim, Omkar Shankar Sathe was playing at his house in Balaram Wadi when his mother stepped out to buy chicken at around 12pm. His father, a painter and grandmother who sells vegetables, were away for work at the time of the incident.

When the mother returned, she found her son missing. She alerted the people around and started searching for him. By around 3pm, they found the boy’s body inside a sack behind the building.

The boy resided with his parents and the grandmother on the first floor of the building.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone I Pankaj Dahane said, “Prima facie, the boy is suspected to have been killed by smothering. We have found no injury marks on the body. A murder case has been registered and we are interrogating the neighbours. No arrests have been made yet,” said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AFSPA exceeded in three Jammu and Kashmir killings: Army
Sep 19, 2020 00:08 IST
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Sep 18, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Won’t increase taxes to compensate for loss of revenue’: Sitharaman
Sep 19, 2020 00:19 IST
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Sep 18, 2020 21:17 IST

latest news

Farmers’ protest running out of steam but pressure on JJP to take acid test
Sep 19, 2020 01:23 IST
Bengal allows tourism in its national parks, sanctuaries; no elephant safari for now
Sep 19, 2020 01:23 IST
Haryana commission agents declare indefinite strike
Sep 19, 2020 01:21 IST
Haryana Roadways in loss, private buses ply illegally
Sep 19, 2020 01:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.