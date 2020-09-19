4-year-old’s body found in a sack in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area

A four-year-old boy who went missing on Friday afternoon from his residence in Ghansoli village was found dead inside a sack behind the building in the next few hours.

The victim, Omkar Shankar Sathe was playing at his house in Balaram Wadi when his mother stepped out to buy chicken at around 12pm. His father, a painter and grandmother who sells vegetables, were away for work at the time of the incident.

When the mother returned, she found her son missing. She alerted the people around and started searching for him. By around 3pm, they found the boy’s body inside a sack behind the building.

The boy resided with his parents and the grandmother on the first floor of the building.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone I Pankaj Dahane said, “Prima facie, the boy is suspected to have been killed by smothering. We have found no injury marks on the body. A murder case has been registered and we are interrogating the neighbours. No arrests have been made yet,” said.