4-yr-old boy killed as e-rickshaw overturns in Ludhiana village

A four-year-old boy died after an e-rickshaw that he was travelling in, overturned due to the alleged negligence of the driver, in Ayali village on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankush of Ayali Kalan village. The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged an FIR against driver, identified as Sunil of the same village, on the statement of the victim’s grandfather Kushehwar Das.

Das said that he, along with his grandson and other family members, had gone to the Jhammat bridge of Sidhwan Canal to observe Chhath Pooja. They had hired an e-rickshaw to return home. On the way, the driver took a sharp turn, due to which the vehicle turned turtle. Ankush fell out of the rickshaw and died on the spot due to a head injury. The rickshaw driver managed to flee immediately after. Assistant sub-inspector Ravinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have seized the vehicle and registered an FIR under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver. A hunt is on for him.