40 NEET centres in Haryana, all in worst-hit Covid cities of Gurugram, Faridabad

he National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from September 1 to 6 and on September 13, respectively, for admission to engineering and medical colleges. (HT file photo)

Rohtak: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on September 13 for admission to medical colleges, has increased the number of centres in Haryana from 30 to 40 this time.

However, all the centres are located in the two Covid-hit cities of Gurugram and Faridabad.

As many as 16,298 candidates will appear for NEET this year in Haryana against last year’s 14, 686 aspirants.

The number of centres for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) stands at 16 this time as against 15 last time.

A total of 24,763 have registered for JEE Mains in September as against 22,350 candidates who took the exam in January.

The JEE (Mains) will be conducted from September 1 to 6.

Generally, the JEE (Mains) exams for engineering aspirants is conducted in April, while NEET is held on the first Sunday of May. These exams have been postponed twice this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to restrict the spread of the disease.

DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS CHANCE: STUDENTS

A day after chief ministers of opposition-ruled states held a video-conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi raising concerns over the holding of the entrance exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic, students are divided on the issue.

Tushar Gupta, a NEET aspirant from Hisar, said he has been working hard for the medical entrance exam for two years and he doesn’t want to miss a chance this year. “Instead of debating on this topic, everyone should understand the importance of one year for a student. We have studied for 12 to 14 hours a day and only we know the importance of this exam. I urge the stakeholders to arrange transport for us from various corners of Haryana to the exam centres in Gurugram and Faridabad,” he said.

Vikranta, a student from Bhiwani, said she is only focusing on the upcoming NEET exam. “My mother and I have been staying in Rajasthan’s Sikar town for my coaching. The career is much more important than the pandemic. We have learnt to live with Covid-19, so I don’t see any problem in appearing in the exam,” she said.

However, Prashant Nain, a JEE (mains) aspirant, said that the government should revoke its decision to conduct the exams at this stage. “Safety comes first. Covid-19 cases have been rising and the government is putting students at risk by conducting the exams in September,” he said.