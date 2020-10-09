Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 40% of level-3 covid-19 patients died during treatment in Jalandar

40% of level-3 covid-19 patients died during treatment in Jalandar

Level-1 beds are for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients; level-2 beds for mild to moderately symptomatic cases and level-3 is for critical patients needing ICU, ventilator, including pregnant and aged patients

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:15 IST

By Jatinder Mahal, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

Jalandhar is the only district in the state that has level-3 beds for critical patients, in the civil hospital (HT File )

Jalandhar About 40% of covid-19 patients whose condition was critical and were referred to level-3 facilities in Jalandhar district lost their lives. Data shows that over 960 persons were admitted in level-3. Of them, around 380 (40%) died during treatment. The figures are from the outbreak of the pandemic to date.

Level-1 beds are for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients; level-2 beds for mild to moderately symptomatic cases and level-3 is for critical patients needing ICU, ventilator, including pregnant and aged patients.

Jalandhar, is the only district in the state that has level-3 beds for critical patients, in the civil hospital, after the three medical colleges in Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot.

Data shows that most of those who died were over 40 years and were being treated at private hospitals, as compared to government hospitals. Fifty-eight hospitals offer critical treatment to covid-19 patients, including the civil hospital, the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Army hospitals and those in the private sector.



Officials said the Jalandhar civil hospital has 54 level-3 beds around 310 patients admitted on level-3 beds of which 120 died. However, in a few private hospitals not even a single patient could survive while undergoing treatment.

“In the Arman hospital. seven covid-19 patients were admitted on level-3, None survived. In Gulab Devi hospital, of 37 admitted patients 26 succumbed; 37 people were admitted, of which 28 died in Johal hospital. In Kidney Hospital, 7 of 17 patients died,” data prepared from the department shows.

A senior doctor of a private hospital, on request of anonymity, said the reason for the high death rate of patients in level-3 is that most reported late at hospital and in critical condition. Comorbidities in people over 40 years was an additional factor contributing to the death.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Oct 09, 2020 14:05 IST
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:32 IST
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

US aims to get 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
Oct 09, 2020 23:38 IST
IPL 2020: DC bowlers, fielders choke RR to defeat
Oct 09, 2020 23:37 IST
Cut from the same cloth, Nigerian waste fabric becomes art
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
Airbus delivers most jets since pandemic aided by E-delivery
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.