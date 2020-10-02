40-year-old arrested for raping minor in Sonepat

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in a village in Sonepat district, said police on Friday.

In her complaint to the police, the minor girl said her neighbour had taken her to his house on September 21 and raped her. He had also allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.

A spokesperson of the Sonepat police said the matter came to light when the girl complained of pain following which her family members took her to a doctor. “The doctor told the family that the girl had been raped. Following this, the minor narrated the entire incident to her family. We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act,” he added.