Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 40-year-old arrested for raping minor in Sonepat

40-year-old arrested for raping minor in Sonepat

In her complaint to the police, the minor girl said her neighbour had taken her to his house on September 21 and raped her. He had also allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in a village in Sonepat district, said police on Friday.

In her complaint to the police, the minor girl said her neighbour had taken her to his house on September 21 and raped her. He had also allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.

A spokesperson of the Sonepat police said the matter came to light when the girl complained of pain following which her family members took her to a doctor. “The doctor told the family that the girl had been raped. Following this, the minor narrated the entire incident to her family. We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Oct 02, 2020 20:23 IST
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Oct 02, 2020 20:11 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: More trouble to Sunrisers as Williamson, Warner depart
Oct 02, 2020 20:55 IST
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
Oct 02, 2020 20:17 IST

latest news

A 3-point guide to worrying well
Oct 02, 2020 20:53 IST
No lack of consensus over Covid-19 fiscal packages: Finance ministry
Oct 02, 2020 20:52 IST
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 02, 2020 20:49 IST
Raina gives brilliant reaction after Dhoni breaks his big record
Oct 02, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.