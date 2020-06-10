40-year-old booked for sexually assaulting minor

Sections
MumbaiA 40-year-old vegetable vendor has been booked by Andheri police for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. The incident happened on June 6 when the man saw the victim playing near her uncle’s house and called her inside his house and assaulted her. The victim was threatened not to reveal the incident to anyone but she told her mother about her ordeal, said Andheri police officials.

The mother then approached Andheri police station and an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 376 ,506, of IPC and sections 4, 8, 6, 12 of the POCSO act. As soon as the man got to know that the victim had told her mother, he ran away from the area, said deputy commissioner of police Zone 10, Ankit Goyal. “We are searching for the accused,” said Goyal.

