40-year-old Covid patient dies in Kalyan; 11 kids among 35 new cases

Updated: May 16, 2020 21:44 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A 40-year-old woman from Kalyan, who had tested positive for Covid, died at Holy Cross Hospital on Friday. This was the tenth death in Kalyan-Dombivli.

The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Kalyan. After she tested positive for coronavirus, she was shifted to the Covid hospital.

“The woman was suffering from fever and was admitted to a private hospital for two days. After she developed respiratory problems, she was shifted to Holy Cross Covid hospital. She was put on ventilator and she died on Friday,” said Prashant Patil, spokesperson of Kalyan Doctors Army that is treating the Covid patients in KDMC hospitals.

KDMC recorded 35 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total tally to 459. Among the new cases, 11 are children aged between 1 and 17 years.



