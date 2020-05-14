40-year-old labourer held for raping teen daughter in Ludhiana

Victim revealed the incident to her uncle following which they lodged an FIR. (HT FILE)

A 40-year-old labourer of Chhawni Mohalla was arrested by Division number 4 police for raping his 14-year-old daughter for the past eight months.

On Wednesday, the father beat up the victim and her brother for playing outside the house. When her uncle came to console her, she narrated the ordeal to him following which he took her to the police station to lodge a first incident report (FIR).

The victim told the police that she had lost her mother in 2018. On September 17, 2019, when she was alone at home, her father raped her. The accused had been forcing her to keep mum by threatening kill her and her younger brother.

The accused had been raping her for the past eight months, said the police.

Sub-inspector Manju, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused was arrested under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children of Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).”