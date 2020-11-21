40-year-old Ludhiana man found dead, father accuses wife of abetment

A 40-year-old man died due to suspected suicide following harassment by his wife and in-laws at Bhora Colony, Salem Tabri, on Friday night.

While his wife claimed he died due to excess consumption of liquor, his father accused her driving him to suicide.

The Salem Tabri police have sent the body to the Ludhiana civil hospital for autopsy to establish the cause of death for further legal proceedings.

The complainant, hailing from Phillaur, said his son had gotten married to a Salem Tabri woman 15 years ago and they had two children.

He alleged that his daughter-in-law had been pressuring his son to live separately from his family that comprised his parents and two brothers.

Therefore, the complainant gave his son Rs 14.5 lakh to move into another accommodation. But, his son gave all the money to his in-laws and shifted to their house.

The complainant alleged that 20 days ago, his son called him and also sent a suicide note on his phone. But, he counselled him not to take the extreme step.

On Friday evening, his son called him and said his wife and in-laws were harassing him. Soon after, he got a call from his daughter-in-law that his son had died.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, SHO, Salem Tabri police station, as per the deceased’s father, the man committed suicide. But things will become clear only after autopsy.