40-year-old man commits suicide in Zirakpur

The victim was a resident of Khanna city.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A 40-year-old man committed suicide on Saturday in Zirakpur by hanging himself from a tree on the Patiala-Zirakpur road, the police said. The victim was a resident of Khanna city. The father of the deceased told the police that his son was under mental stress and had taken to the bottle. The victim had come to Zirakpur in the morning on Friday, and on Saturday told his family he was going out to get some medicine. Police said the man had a quarrel with his family over his alcohol problem. The body will be handed over to the family after postmortem, said the police.

