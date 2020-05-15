Sections
Home / Cities / 40-year-old man hangs self in Sirmaur district

40-year-old man hangs self in Sirmaur district

Police said the deceased took the step as he was battling financial difficulties

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ventilation window in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, Suniel Kumar, of Gagal Sikor village, Pachhad, took the extreme step as he was going through financial difficulties.

Superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Krishan Sharma said that Kumar had gone to his room after having dinner on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, his family members tried to call him for tea and even knocked on his door, but received no response. After waiting for sometime, they called up the police who reached the spot and found Suniel hanging from the ventilator window in his room, the SP said.

He was rushed to primary health centre, Naina Tikkar, where he was declared brought dead. His body was handed over to his relatives after conducting the post-mortem.



A case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been registered at Sirmaur police station and a probe is on.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.