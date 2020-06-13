Sections
40-yr-old woman found positive in Panchkula

40-yr-old woman found positive in Panchkula

Meanwhile, two Delhi residents, who had come in contact with a 21-year-old person from the Industrial Area found infected on Friday, also tested positive

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 40-year-old woman from Sector 12 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 49. On these, 23 cases are active.

Meanwhile, two Delhi residents, who had come in contact with a 21-year-old person from the Industrial Area found infected on Friday, also tested positive. Their cases will be added to the tally of the national capital.

All the patients have been isolated. Cases have started rising in the district since June 3, when people from other states started returning here upon lockdown relaxations. Most of those found infected have returned from Delhi, which has seen a steep spike in cases.

