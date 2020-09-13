402 of 2,566 registered candidates skip NEET in Ludhiana

A candidate undergoing thermal screening at the entry gate of an examination centre set up at Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, Laddian Kalan in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held at three centres in the city on Sunday with stringent precautions and social distancing measures in place amid the Covid pandemic. The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised medical/dental and other colleges/institutes in India.

Paramjit Kaur, principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School and NTA coordinator, said 2,164 of the 2,566 students who had registered appeared for the exam at the three centres- SGND Convent School, Andlu, Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, Laddian Kalan and Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha.

Loudspeakers were installed to announce instructions and timings of the exam. To maintain social distancing, barricades were set-up and for staggered entry, there were separate rows for boys and girls. Staff was deployed at the entry gate for thermal screening and hand sanitisers were kept at several points.

“The exam was conducted smoothly at all the examination centres. Abiding by instructions from NTA, all candidates wore masks and gloves. They carried transparent water bottle, small hand sanitisers and exam-related documents (admit card/lD card),” Kaur said.

The paper was for 720 marks, comprising three sections- physics, chemistry and biology. Students who took the exam found a few questions from the chemistry section tricky.

Samridhi Manchanda, 18, who appeared for the exam at Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, said, “The arrangements at the centre was satisfactory and sanitisers were kept in every room. As per instructions on the admit card, I reached the centre at 12.20 pm. The paper was easy and only few chemistry questions were difficult.”

Amanpreet Singh, another candidate, said, “Overall, it was a balanced paper. Of the 45 questions in the chemistry section, some were indirect and took more time. To ensure students’ safety, the authorities at Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School had put all precautions in place. Twelve students were accommodated in every room at more than two-feet distance from each other.”