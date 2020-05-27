41 flights with 4,224 fliers operate from Mumbai airport on Day 2 day of resumption of air services

Forty-one flights operated with 4,224 passengers from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday, day 2 of resumption of air services. Some passengers were inconvenienced after three scheduled flights were cancelled. On Wednesday, the airport scheduled 50 flights for operations.

“The airport saw 22 departures [3,114 passengers] and 19 arrivals [1,110] operated by six airlines,” a Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said. According to MIAL, the highest passenger load capacity at Mumbai airport was seen on the Mumbai- Delhi route.

“Smooth operations of domestic civil aviation. Our airports have handled 325 departures & 283 arrivals with 41,673 passengers till 5pm on 26 May 2020, the 2nd day after recommencement of domestic flights. Final report for the day will be prepared after details come in at midnight,” tweeted aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The first flight departed from CSMIA at 6.30am to Ranchi, while the first flight arrived at 8.20am from Lucknow. While IniGo operated 17 flights, SpiceJet operated 10 flights, Air Asia, Air India and Vistara operated four flights each and Alliance Air operated two flights. IndiGo was scheduled to operate 20 flights, but cancelled three of its flights which were to depart to Guwahati and Bhubaneswar.

According to airport officials, the passenger flow was smooth on Tuesday unlike Monday when many passengers had to return home after learning about their flight cancellations only after reaching terminal 2 (T2) of CSMIA.

A Dehradrun bound IndiGo passenger said, “Apart from having smooth flight journey, my experience at Mumbai airport was commendable, as the authorities have done a great job and are ensuring that all the norms are being followed by the passengers.”

MIAL spokesperson said that flights operated with around 65% occupancy. The situation at Mumbai airport on Tuesday was much better as compared to Monday. All the flights which were scheduled to operate from Mumbai operated with 60% to 65% occupancy. The Maharashtra government has also introduced some relaxations, with the quarantine period for passengers arriving to the city being reduced to seven days instead of 14. This will boost air travel in the coming days,” said the spokesperson.