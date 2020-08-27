41 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,513 new cases in Punjab

Forty-one fresh novel coronavirus deaths in Punjab took the toll to 1,219 on Wednesday, while the tally rose to 46,090 with 1,516 new cases, the health department’s daily bulletin said.

Ludhiana district again took the lead in the fatalities with 12 patients succumbing to the virus, followed by Patiala 5, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala four each, Gurdaspur 3, Barnala, Mansa, Muktsar and Sangrur 2 each, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Moga, Mohali and Pathankot one each.

Ludhiana added 472 fresh cases to the state’s kitty, Jalandhar 147, Patiala, 237, Amritsar 73, Mohali, 54, Sangrur 10, Bathinda 21, Gurdaspur 131, Ferozepur 15, Moga 24, Hoshiarpur 83, Pathankot 44, Barnala 29, Fatehgarh Sahib 17, Kapurthala 69, Faridkor 1, Tarn Taran 28, Ropar 4, Fazilka 1, SBS Nagar 20, Muktsar 14, and Mansa 19, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,086 novel coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection. The state has so far seen 30,231 recoveries from Covid-19.

There are 14,640 active Covid-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.