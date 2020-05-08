41-year-old Hamirpur man tests positive for Covid-19, takes Himachal corona count to 47

Himachal Pradesh has seen a total of six cases, including a fatality, in the past five days. (Deepak Sansta / HT)

A 41-year-old man with a travel history to Delhi tested positive for Covid-19 in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the tally of total coronavirus cases to 47.

The number of active cases in the state is now seven.

The man is a resident of Bijhari in Barsar sub division and had returned from Delhi on April 29.

He developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 after his samples were sent to the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, additional chief secretary, health, RD Dhiman said.

The patient was shifted to the Charitable Hospital at Bhota, a designated Covid-19 treatment facility in Hamirpur.

Himachal Pradesh has seen a total of six cases, including a fatality, in the past five days.

A youngster from Jogindernagar of Mandi district, who had returned from Delhi on April 29, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Next, a 21-year-old man from Sarkaghat in Mandi who had also travelled back from Delhi after undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment, died of the contagion at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. His mother tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

On Wednesday, three cases, one from Kangra and two from Chamba district, were reported in the state.

The Kangra patient had returned from Delhi on April 27, while those from Chamba had a travel history to Baddi and came back home on April 30.