Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / ₹411 crore loan fraud: Rice exporter surrenders before Karnal court

₹411 crore loan fraud: Rice exporter surrenders before Karnal court

The CBI had registered a case on April 28 against Ram Dev International and its directors Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Sangita, for allegedly cheating a consortium of six banks to the tune of Rs 411 crore.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

The managing director of Ram Dev International, Naresh Kumar, on Sunday surrendered before the district court in Karnal, four years after getting booked in a Rs 411 crore loan scam, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Karnal police’s economic cell, said Naresh Kumar surrendered before the district court, which has sent him to seven-day police remand for interrogation in the case. Police said efforts are being made to arrest other people involved in the scam.

The CBI had registered a case on April 28 against Ram Dev International and its directors Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Sangita, for allegedly cheating a consortium of six banks to the tune of Rs 411 crore. The company was engaged in export of basmati rice to the West Asian and European countries. The case was registered on the complaint of DFSC Karnal under Sections 406, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

A special audit had revealed that the borrowers falsified the accounts, fudged the balance sheet and unauthorisedly removed the plant and machinery in order to gain unlawfully at the cost of bank funds.The commission agents of Karnal grain market alleged that the accused had also duped over 100 arhtiyas of Rs 9.50 crore.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 19:41 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Oct 11, 2020 21:03 IST
MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals post 162/4 in 20 overs
Oct 11, 2020 21:20 IST

latest news

India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Oct 11, 2020 21:16 IST
Richa Chadha urges Amritsar to help specially-abled man selling incense
Oct 11, 2020 21:15 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 11, 2020 21:14 IST
IPL 2020: Tewatia explains how he hit Rashid for a hat-trick of boundaries
Oct 11, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.