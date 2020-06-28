414 cops test positive for Covid-19 in Thane

Around 414 police personnel from the Thane Police as well as the State Reserve Police Force and Rapid Actions Force deployed in Thane district have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Of the infected personnel, 313 have recovered and 101 are undergoing treatment according to data from Thane police. Three personnel have also succumbed to the disease.

The police department has formed a team to help the infected cops get admitted to hospitals as well as take care of their families while they are away.

Deputy commissioner of police (special branch) Balasaheb Patil said, “Around 414 police personnel tested positive for the virus so far, of whom three have succumbed. Of the infected cops, 313 have recovered while 101 are undergoing treatment. We have started screening all the 9,000 police personnel and their families for symptoms. Those found with any symptoms will be tested for Covid.”

He said safety equipment are being distributed to the cops along with safety guidelines. “We have started distributing Vitamin C, in the form of juice or one fruit, to every official. It was distributed at the zone level. Our police commissioner also keeps in touch with the personnel who have contracted the virus.”