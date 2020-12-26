418 cases, 4 deaths on Saturday in Pune district

Sections
Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:17 IST

By HTC,

PUNE The state health department, on Saturday, reported 418 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Four deaths in 24 hours in Pune district moved the death toll up to 7,760.

The district reported 3.70 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.47 lakh have recovered and 14,558 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 113 new cases taking the final count to 87,201. Two Covid-related took the rural death toll to 2,059 according to the state health department.



Pune city reported 226 fresh cases taking its total count to 1,89,882.

Two deaths reported on Saturday took the death toll to 4,399.

PCMC reported 79 new cases taking its final count to 92,966 with no deaths reported. The PCMC death toll stands at 1,267.

The state health department reported that 1,526 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the final count of such cases to 18.07 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.34%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%.

Currently, 4,64,121 people are in home quarantine and 3,704 people are in institutional quarantine.

