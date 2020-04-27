Sections
Home / Cities / 42-year-old Digha resident dies; 14 new cases in Navi Mumbai

42-year-old Digha resident dies; 14 new cases in Navi Mumbai

After a record 23 cases on Sunday, Navi Mumbai reported one death and 14 Covid positive cases on Monday. A 42-year-old resident of Digha, who was suffering from a heart ailment, died of a heart...

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:31 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

After a record 23 cases on Sunday, Navi Mumbai reported one death and 14 Covid positive cases on Monday.

A 42-year-old resident of Digha, who was suffering from a heart ailment, died of a heart attack while being taken from Thane’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital to another hospital. His swab test done later shows he was Covid positive.

Navi Mumbai has 145 Covid cases.

Nine members of a family of a Covid positive doctor working at Prince Ali Khan Hospital in Byculla living in Seawoods had tested positive on Sunday. Four more family members tested positive on Monday.



A nine-year-old boy and his 35-year-old mother have tested positive. The woman got infected while treating a Covid patient in an Airoli hospital.

A constable’s 73-year-old mother and 30-year-old wife from Juinagar have tested positive.A 39-year-old BEST bus conductor too has tested positive.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The spike in the cases in the past one week is because residents go to Mumbai to work. Out of 145 cases, 92 infections are because of this reason.”

Navi Mumbai mayor Jaywant Sutar has written to the chief minister urging him to provide accommodation to such people in Mumbai itself so that it will help protect their families and curb the spread of the virus.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported one new case on Monday. A 43-year-old police constable posted at Makhurd has been infected. The total number of cases in Panvel is 56.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:35 IST
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Apr 28, 2020 00:04 IST
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
Apr 28, 2020 01:02 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Ludhiana childline received 200 distress calls in first month of lockdown
Apr 28, 2020 02:17 IST
Mumbai Mayor dons nurse’s uniform again, visits Nair Hospital to encourage medical staff
Apr 28, 2020 01:34 IST
Maharashtra cabinet to ask Governor to nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray as MLC at the earliest
Apr 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Every day comes with a new challenge, says DCP enforcing lockdown at Asia’s largest slum
Apr 28, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.