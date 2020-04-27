42-year-old Digha resident dies; 14 new cases in Navi Mumbai

After a record 23 cases on Sunday, Navi Mumbai reported one death and 14 Covid positive cases on Monday.

A 42-year-old resident of Digha, who was suffering from a heart ailment, died of a heart attack while being taken from Thane’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital to another hospital. His swab test done later shows he was Covid positive.

Navi Mumbai has 145 Covid cases.

Nine members of a family of a Covid positive doctor working at Prince Ali Khan Hospital in Byculla living in Seawoods had tested positive on Sunday. Four more family members tested positive on Monday.

A nine-year-old boy and his 35-year-old mother have tested positive. The woman got infected while treating a Covid patient in an Airoli hospital.

A constable’s 73-year-old mother and 30-year-old wife from Juinagar have tested positive.A 39-year-old BEST bus conductor too has tested positive.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The spike in the cases in the past one week is because residents go to Mumbai to work. Out of 145 cases, 92 infections are because of this reason.”

Navi Mumbai mayor Jaywant Sutar has written to the chief minister urging him to provide accommodation to such people in Mumbai itself so that it will help protect their families and curb the spread of the virus.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported one new case on Monday. A 43-year-old police constable posted at Makhurd has been infected. The total number of cases in Panvel is 56.