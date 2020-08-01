43-year-old matka king shot dead in Kalyan

A 43-year-old man was shot dead by four bike-borne people at Kalyan on Friday night. According to the Mahatma Phule police, the murder took place after the victim assaulted the main accused’s friend. The police have identified two people, including the main accused, but are yet to identify their two accomplices. No arrests have been made yet.

The victim, Jignesh Thakkar alias Munna bhai alias Muniya, owned a club in Kalyan, and also operated a stone crushing business. From the past few years, he had been running a lottery business and was known as Kalyan’s matka king.

According to the police, Thakkar was talking on the phone around 10pm on Friday inside Suyash Plaza building compound, where he has an office. Four bike-borne people reached the spot and shot at Thakkar four-five times and threatened the people present at the spot too.

After the accused left, the people present at the spot rushed Thakkar to hospital, but he died on the way.

“Three bullets hit the victim and died while he was being taken to the hospital. From the CCTV footage of the spot, we have identified one accused as Dharmesh alias Nitin Shah, while the second accused is Jaypal. We don’t know his second name yet, and are also trying to find out the identities of their two accomplices,” senior police inspector N Bankar of Mahatma Phule police station said.

Bankar further added that through initial inquiry, the police have established that Thakkar and Shah were childhood friends and have 15 to 20 criminal cases, including those of extortion, attempt to murder, robbery and murder, registered against them. However, owing to a financial dispute, the two parted ways.

On July 27, Thakkar had a huge fight with Shah’s close friend Chetan Patel at Shankar Rao Chowk in Bazarpeth. Patel had also registered a case of assault against Thakkar.

“Shah, the main accused in the case, is a close friend of Patel. Shah planned the murder after discovering that Thakkar assaulted his friend. We have registered a case against Shah, Jaypal and the two unidentified accused for murder and criminal intimidation,” deputy commissioner of police V Pansare said.