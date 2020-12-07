44-yr-old 2-wheeler rider slips and falls to death in Yerawada

puneletters@htlive.com

PUNE: A 44-year-old biker slipped and fell to his death on Sunday morning. The accident took place near a garbage centre in Yerawada at 8:15am.

The deceased man has been identified as Vijay Kerba Kavthekar (44), a resident of Police Vasahat in Vishrantwadi.

“His wife is in the police force and lives in Vishrantwadi police lines. There was nobody else on the road. He slipped, fell and hit his head,” said police sub-inspector Suraj Anecha of Vishrantwadi police station, who is investigating the case.

The deceased worked in the private sector. He was not wearing a helmet when the incident happened, according to police.

“The family left for their native place in Nanded immediately. His brother had come but even he was not in any condition to speak. We are waiting for the family to return,” said PSI Anecha.

A case under Sections 279 (rash riding, driving in public pace) and 304(a) (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station.