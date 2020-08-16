449 new Covid-19 cases take J&K’s tally to 28,470; 15 fatalities push death toll to 542

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 449 new cases of the coronavirus infection, taking the total number cases reported in the Union territory to 28,470 on Sunday, while 15 Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, officials said. According to them, all the 15 deaths were from the Kashmir Valley.

With this, the death toll in the Union Territory has risen to 542, of which 501 were from the Valley and 41 from the Jammu region

The recovery rate in the UT crossed 73.5%, the highest so far after 267 more people were cured, taking overall recoveries to 20,943. The active cases in the UT stand at 6,985.

A government spokesperson said 97 people were discharged in the Jammu division and 170 in Kashmir. Of the total, 16,201 cured in Kashmir while 4,742 in Jammu division.

Among the 449 new Covid-19 cases, 100 were from the Jammu region and 349 from the Valley. The cases detected on Sunday included 76 people who had returned to the Union Territory recently.

Deaths cross 500-mark in Kashmir

With 15 fatalities, the death toll crossed the 500-mark. The first positive case in J&K was reported on March 9 in the Jammu division and on March 26, first death was reported in Kashmir.

The highest single-day spike of 17 deaths, was recorded on July 30. The death toll had crossed 300-mark on July 25. As many as 276 persons have died in July alone.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 129 more people tested positive followed by Bandipora at 43, and Baramulla at 42 cases. In the Jammu division, the highest number of 58 cases was reported in the Jammu district.

Srinagar is the worst affected district with 6,915 cases and 173 deaths but the active cases in the district have come down to 1,689 after 52 recovered on Sunday.

To date, 4.13 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 41,723 in home quarantine, 6,985 in isolation, and 46,380 under home surveillance. Besides these, 3.17 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.