Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 45 new cases take Covid-19 count to 421 in Haryana

45 new cases take Covid-19 count to 421 in Haryana

17 of these cases were reported from Sonepat, 11 from Panipat, seven from Faridabad, four each from Fatehabad and Gurugram districts, while two cases were detected in Jhajjar

Updated: May 03, 2020 16:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Rohtak: Forty-five new coronavirus cases were reported in Haryana on Sunday, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally so far to 421.

Seventeen of these cases were reported from Sonepat, 11 from Panipat, seven from Faridabad, four each from Fatehabad and Gurugram districts, while two cases were detected in Jhajjar.

Jhajjar district, which had managed to save itself from the virus attack till last Sunday, has become worst affected with 42 cases followed by Sonepat with 39 cases and Gurugram with 29 cases.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Randeep Punia said of the two patients is a vegetable seller from Bahadurgarh who frequented Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi to bring vegetables and another patient is the mother of an infected vegetable seller from Jhajjar.



GURUGRAM MAN DIES OF CORONAVIRUS: PGIMS, ROHTAK

Officials of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on Sunday confirmed the death of a Covid-19 patient from Gurugram.

PGIMS spokesman Gajender Singh said that the infected man was admitted at the institution on April 30 and died on Saturday night.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 16:05 IST
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
May 03, 2020 15:46 IST
Firms fear 40% revenue decline in April-June quarter: CII snap poll
May 03, 2020 16:55 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: 450 liquor shops to open in Delhi from Monday
May 03, 2020 14:13 IST

latest news

Madrid runners hit streets as Europe’s virus outbreak eases
May 03, 2020 16:54 IST
JEE, NEET 2020 fresh schedule to be released on May 5 : HRD Ministry
May 03, 2020 16:51 IST
Sparring in times of social distancing: Not for boxers
May 03, 2020 16:50 IST
3 including woman killed in road mishap in Shimla
May 03, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.