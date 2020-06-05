Sections
Home / Cities / 45-year-old gardener found murdered in his room in Farrukhnagar

45-year-old gardener found murdered in his room in Farrukhnagar

Gurugram A 45-year-old gardener was found murdered at his rented room in Farrukhnagar on Thursday night. The police said a preliminary probe has revealed that he was hit on the head with a heavy...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram A 45-year-old gardener was found murdered at his rented room in Farrukhnagar on Thursday night. The police said a preliminary probe has revealed that he was hit on the head with a heavy object and bled to death.

According to the police, the victim, Ramesh, a native of Saraiya, Bihar, had been living in Farrukhnagar for over a decade and worked at his landlord’s garden and his shop. The police said he was in the process of shifting to another room in the neighbourhood.

His son, Rakesh, who works at a grocery store in Farrukhnagar, said that on Thursday, he and his father had moved some of his luggage to the new accommodation. In the police complaint, Rakesh, said, “Some of the stuff was still in his old room. I went to work around 8am and had returned to have lunch with my father. After lunch, I went to work at the store. At 8.30pm, I received a phone call from a friend informing me that my father was lying in a pool of blood in his room,” said Rakesh.

The police said they received information of the incident around 9pm and rushed to the spot.



Savit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station, said, “ “The victim suffered injuries on his head and neck. Probe suggests that he was beaten up with a heavy object. We are checking for any CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspects, who may have visited the victim at his room. The reason for the alleged murder is not known.”

The police said the victim’s body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Friday. A case was registered against the unidentified accused under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday night, said the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Unlock 1: Luxury hotels in Ludhiana to keep doors closed, mid-segment chains keeping fingers crossed
Jun 05, 2020 23:29 IST
Bengal to plant over 85 million saplings to restore cyclone Amphan’s damage
Jun 05, 2020 23:21 IST
India’s 2022 WC qualifying round match rescheduled to October 8
Jun 05, 2020 23:20 IST
Pulkit Samrat: Rather than getting anxious, figure out ways to cope up
Jun 05, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.