45-year-old in judicial custody for allegedly beating up, molesting minor daughter in Pune

PUNE: A 45-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly molesting his minor daughter and beating her up for asking him to pay for her education.

The man was remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Tuesday.

The girl was visiting her father at his office space in Pimpri area at 12 noon when they got into a fight, according to the complaint lodged by her.

The girl told the police that she went to the office with her mother to ask him to pay for her education, according to her complaint.

“She is a 16-year-old and has entered Class 10 at school, she told us. The father works in the administration department of a construction company. The complainant’s parents are separated and he did not wish to pay for her school,” said sub-inspector Amol Kamthe of Pimpri police station who is investigating the case.

After the fight turned physical, the man started slapping and hitting the girl and, in the process, broke open a button on her shirt and touched her inappropriately, according to the girl’s complaint.

He also allegedly abused her mother and said he would come to her workplace and jeopardise her job, according to the police.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCOS) Act was registered at Pimpri police station against the man.