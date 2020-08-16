Sections
Home / Cities / 45-year-old man found dead in Karnal village

45-year-old man found dead in Karnal village

The body was found in the village fields a few hours after his friends took him there to celebrate his transfer.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A 45-year-old man was allegedly found murdered at Peont village of Karnal district on Sunday. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Vikramjit Singh, a government employee and a resident of Peont village of the district.

In the police complaint, family members of the deceased alleged that on Saturday, Vikramjit, along with his uncle, had gone to a government school in Alawala village where he had been transferred as a peon.

Later, his friends allegedly reached there and took him to the fields to celebrate his transfer. The body was found in the fields a few hours later.

Soon after getting the information, police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and started investigation.



Karnal deputy superintendent of police Ramesh Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He added that the cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After a year, Punjabi varsity syndicate meets today; to decide on inquiry reports
Aug 16, 2020 20:23 IST
Embrace the national digital health mission, but with care and safeguards
Aug 16, 2020 20:23 IST
Rohit Pawar seeks reopening of temples in Maharashtra
Aug 16, 2020 20:22 IST
Rajasthan political crisis ends but differences remain as senior leader hits out at Gehlot loyalists
Aug 16, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.